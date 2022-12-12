RMB Capital Management LLC Has $290,000 Holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,479 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Editas Medicine by 4,346.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,016,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,030,000 after purchasing an additional 994,020 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Editas Medicine by 235.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 149,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 105,207 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Editas Medicine by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. increased its position in Editas Medicine by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 14,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth about $189,000. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EDIT. Bank of America dropped their target price on Editas Medicine from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Editas Medicine from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Editas Medicine to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $9.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.36. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $31.84. The company has a market cap of $649.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.88.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.06. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 41.33% and a negative net margin of 784.32%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 million. Analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

