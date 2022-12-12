RMB Capital Management LLC Has $342,000 Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 253,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 25,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 155,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after acquiring an additional 65,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.88.

Brown & Brown Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE BRO opened at $57.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.73. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $74.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $927.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.59 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.81%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

