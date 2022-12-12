RMB Capital Management LLC Has $374,000 Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,863,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,746,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 86,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,053,000 after buying an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in PayPal by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,192,712 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $153,140,000 after buying an additional 483,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $73.57 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $196.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.68. The company has a market cap of $83.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.02.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

