RMB Capital Management LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,400 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,441,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,321 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,979,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,313 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 492.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,890,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,975 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 302.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,822,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,318 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.58.

NYSE:CL opened at $77.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.72.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

