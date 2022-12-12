RMB Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,046,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,292,000 after buying an additional 2,293,072 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,630,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,538 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,514,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,964 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,893,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $215.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $229.94 and a 200-day moving average of $231.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.21). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,445 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,591 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.92.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

