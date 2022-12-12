RMB Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $94.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.15. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $107.73.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

