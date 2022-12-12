RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 800 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 932 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 3.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Littelfuse by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,528,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Littelfuse by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Littelfuse by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $234.89 on Monday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $192.19 and a one year high of $326.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.78 and its 200 day moving average is $237.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $658.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.13 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 20.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 16.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 18.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Cowen lowered shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $70,842.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,226.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $70,842.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,226.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.28, for a total transaction of $197,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also

