RMB Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,954,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $230,061,000 after purchasing an additional 975,659 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 21.5% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,110,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,550,000 after purchasing an additional 728,270 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 50.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,453,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,963,000 after purchasing an additional 489,108 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 76.7% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 799,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,197,000 after purchasing an additional 347,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 20.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,426,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,566,000 after purchasing an additional 239,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NS stock opened at $15.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.22. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $18.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $413.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.11 million. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 121.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 432.43%.

NS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

