Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) PT Raised to 1,370.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 1,200.00 to 1,370.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Rockwool A/S from 1,550.00 to 1,650.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Rockwool A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwool A/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,717.50.

RKWBF stock opened at $218.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $197.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.94. Rockwool A/S has a twelve month low of $155.00 and a twelve month high of $486.71.

Rockwool A/S manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

