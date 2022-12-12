Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) Price Target to C$11.50

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.75 to C$11.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NXR.UN. National Bankshares raised their price target on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.75 to C$10.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.75 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Laurentian reduced their target price on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$13.25 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NXR.UN stock opened at C$2.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$234.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.09. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$1.09 and a 12-month high of C$2.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (the ÂREITÂ) was established under the laws of Ontario pursuant to its declaration of trust, as amended and restated effective April 28, 2014 and November 28, 2017. The REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust which owns and operates commercial real estate properties in Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

