Royal Bank of Canada Trims Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Target Price to $60.00

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ducommun in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Ducommun Stock Performance

NYSE DCO opened at $48.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.41. Ducommun has a 12-month low of $38.89 and a 12-month high of $58.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $589.13 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ducommun ( NYSE:DCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. Ducommun had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $186.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ducommun will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $66,270.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,497.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $100,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,540 shares in the company, valued at $13,629,805.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $66,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,899 shares in the company, valued at $967,497.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ducommun

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ducommun by 30.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 144,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after buying an additional 33,945 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,905,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 2.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 922,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,311,000 after purchasing an additional 19,916 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 1.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 361,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the first quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

About Ducommun

(Get Rating)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Featured Articles

