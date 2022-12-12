Royal Bank of Canada Trims Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Target Price to C$11.50

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.75 to C$11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$13.25 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.75 to C$10.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.75 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$13.75 to C$13.25 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

OTCMKTS EFRTF opened at $7.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.52. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $11.10.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

