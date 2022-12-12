RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on RPM International from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RPM International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on RPM International to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on RPM International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded RPM International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.88.

RPM International Stock Performance

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $103.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. RPM International has a 52 week low of $74.56 and a 52 week high of $105.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

RPM International Increases Dividend

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Insider Transactions at RPM International

In other news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $6,019,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,295,375.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $6,019,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,295,375.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $42,920.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,270.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPM International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in RPM International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in RPM International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in RPM International by 0.6% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 23,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RPM International by 11.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in RPM International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

