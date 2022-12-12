RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Price Target Lowered to €59.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €60.00 ($63.16) to €59.00 ($62.11) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

RWEOY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €53.00 ($55.79) to €52.00 ($54.74) in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €55.00 ($57.89) to €53.00 ($55.79) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €49.00 ($51.58) to €50.50 ($53.16) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €53.00 ($55.79) to €54.00 ($56.84) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.06.

RWEOY opened at $44.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1,110.00, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.18 and a 200-day moving average of $40.31. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $46.51.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

