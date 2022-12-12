RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA) Shares Purchased by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 835,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,259 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 1.94% of RXR Acquisition worth $8,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in RXR Acquisition by 0.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,418,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,333,000 after acquiring an additional 12,313 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in RXR Acquisition by 3.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,071,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,280,000 after acquiring an additional 70,077 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RXR Acquisition during the first quarter worth $14,234,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in RXR Acquisition by 12.2% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,289,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,569,000 after acquiring an additional 140,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in RXR Acquisition by 34.3% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,247,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,149,000 after acquiring an additional 318,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Get RXR Acquisition alerts:

RXR Acquisition Price Performance

RXRA stock opened at $10.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.87. RXR Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.63.

RXR Acquisition Profile

RXR Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a company servicing the real estate industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RXR Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXR Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.