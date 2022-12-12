Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires 4,694 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,405 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,346,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $969,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,044 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,639,978 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,910,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,853 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,679,316 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,920,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,102 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,489,330 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,447,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 236.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,632,267 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $408,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,401 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of PXD opened at $214.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.68. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $166.97 and a 1-year high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 31.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $5.71 per share. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

