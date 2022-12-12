Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires 486 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Southern in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southern in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 93.6% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Southern by 186.2% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,046 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Bank of America cut Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southern from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.42.

NYSE SO opened at $68.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $74.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.73 and its 200-day moving average is $71.42. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.71 and a one year high of $80.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

