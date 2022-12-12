Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires 801 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $246.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $241.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.80. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

