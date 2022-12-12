Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Boosts Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 886.8% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total value of $1,513,560.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,478.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total value of $1,513,560.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,478.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,138,565.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,244 shares of company stock worth $28,908,270 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

MPC opened at $106.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.67. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $59.96 and a 1-year high of $127.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.71.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also

