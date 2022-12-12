Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. cut its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 15,555 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 95.5% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 10,601 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2.7% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 81,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 42.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 275,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after buying an additional 81,710 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 15.7% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 24.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 230,945 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,984,000 after buying an additional 45,065 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $40.47 on Monday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $50.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.24.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.22. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.80.

BorgWarner Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.