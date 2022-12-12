Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. cut its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 664.0% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 587.7% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $60.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.51 and a 200-day moving average of $62.17. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $56.09 and a 12 month high of $78.81.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.