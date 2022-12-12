Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,801 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Illumina by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 100.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina stock opened at $205.62 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $173.45 and a one year high of $428.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $111,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,971,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $326,435. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Illumina from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. OTR Global downgraded Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Argus decreased their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Illumina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

