Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $395.01 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $393.31.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

