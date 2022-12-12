Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 353 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Block by 7.7% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,450,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,222 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Block by 5.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,702,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $780,667,000 after purchasing an additional 686,870 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Block by 12.4% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,221,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,826,000 after purchasing an additional 796,675 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Block by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,637,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,915,000 after purchasing an additional 426,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,768,000. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Block stock opened at $64.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.27 and a 200 day moving average of $67.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.46 and a beta of 2.37. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $189.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Block to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.70.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,871,062.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,699,339.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $47,783.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,020.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,871,062.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,699,339.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 412,842 shares of company stock valued at $24,966,863. 11.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

