Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 610 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IHI. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 96.7% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter worth $358,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

IHI opened at $52.90 on Monday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $46.21 and a 12 month high of $66.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.20.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.