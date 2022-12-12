Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,329 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 7.0% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,340,549 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $221,244,000 after buying an additional 87,298 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Salesforce by 37.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,640 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,028,000 after purchasing an additional 13,282 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 19.1% during the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,120 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Salesforce by 12.5% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,943 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in Salesforce by 32.8% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 13,972 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.50.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,049,037. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,322 shares of company stock valued at $30,145,590. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $131.11 on Monday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.02 and a 52-week high of $270.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.25 and a 200 day moving average of $163.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $131.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 468.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

