Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Position Boosted by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,489 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 1.4% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 460,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,914,000 after acquiring an additional 11,069 shares in the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 178.3% during the 1st quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 14,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 9,205 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 248,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after buying an additional 19,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $781,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHF opened at $32.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.51. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

