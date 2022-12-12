Scotiabank Lowers Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target to C$10.00

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.97.
Crew Energy Trading Down 9.9 %
CR opened at C$5.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$6.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.72. Crew Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.46 and a 1-year high of C$6.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The company has a market cap of C$872.71 million and a P/E ratio of 3.79.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Crew Energy Company Profile
Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.
Recommended Stories
- Does Lululemon’s 12% Drop Signal Bad News For Clothing Retailers?
- Dave & Buster’s Proves Experiential Dining Demand is Strong
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.