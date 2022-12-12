Scotiabank Lowers Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target to C$10.00

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.97.

CR opened at C$5.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$6.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.72. Crew Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.46 and a 1-year high of C$6.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The company has a market cap of C$872.71 million and a P/E ratio of 3.79.

In other Crew Energy news, Senior Officer Paul Andrew Dever sold 57,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.70, for a total transaction of C$384,646.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 387,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,593,278.06. In other news, Senior Officer Jamie Bowman sold 65,860 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.21, for a total value of C$342,867.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 751,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,909,825.74. Also, Senior Officer Paul Andrew Dever sold 57,427 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.70, for a total transaction of C$384,646.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 387,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,593,278.06. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 547,628 shares of company stock worth $3,258,349.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

