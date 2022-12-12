Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on December 30th

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a payout ratio of 25.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.5%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Trading Down 1.5 %

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $32.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $39.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $104.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.57 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 9.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to $34.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 52.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 11,612.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

Further Reading

