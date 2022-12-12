SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) is SQN Investors LP’s 8th Largest Position

SQN Investors LP raised its holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,121,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,229 shares during the quarter. SentinelOne makes up approximately 5.0% of SQN Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. SQN Investors LP owned 0.40% of SentinelOne worth $26,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 288,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,182,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $83,421.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,698.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $83,421.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,698.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $32,251.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,350.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,120 shares of company stock valued at $648,176 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Price Performance

NYSE:S opened at $15.37 on Monday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $53.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.70 and a 200-day moving average of $23.52.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 98.61%. The business had revenue of $115.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

S has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on SentinelOne from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.84.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.