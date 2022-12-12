Service Co. International (SCI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on December 30th

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Service Co. International has raised its dividend by an average of 9.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Service Co. International has a dividend payout ratio of 30.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Service Co. International to earn $3.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International Price Performance

Shares of SCI stock opened at $69.12 on Monday. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $56.85 and a 1-year high of $75.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.94 and its 200 day moving average is $66.34. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.17. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $977.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.87 million. Research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $700,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,909 shares in the company, valued at $65,914,879.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $700,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,909 shares in the company, valued at $65,914,879.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 20,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $1,432,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,834.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Service Co. International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 10.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 15.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 38.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 30.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Co. International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SCI shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.