Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0767 per share on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Shaw Communications has increased its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years. Shaw Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 79.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Shaw Communications to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.9%.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shaw Communications Price Performance

Shaw Communications stock opened at $26.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.68. Shaw Communications has a 52 week low of $23.64 and a 52 week high of $31.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 14.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Shaw Communications will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shaw Communications

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 2,771.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,635,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439,058 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 56.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,230,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,005 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,367,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,750,000 after acquiring an additional 484,580 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 21.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,324,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,102,000 after buying an additional 232,753 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Shaw Communications in the first quarter valued at about $3,883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.