Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €99.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($104.21) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($57.89) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($147.37) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Monday, October 31st. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €60.00 ($63.16) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €118.00 ($124.21) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($94.74) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shop Apotheke Europe Stock Performance

SAE stock opened at €45.35 ($47.74) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €43.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of €65.74. The company has a market capitalization of $820.61 million and a P/E ratio of -10.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.07. Shop Apotheke Europe has a fifty-two week low of €36.51 ($38.43) and a fifty-two week high of €152.40 ($160.42).

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

