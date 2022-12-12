Shopify (TSE:SHO) Earns Neutral Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their neutral rating on shares of Shopify (TSE:SHO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shopify Price Performance

Shopify (TSE:SHO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.31) by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.74 billion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.