Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Receives $85.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on SIG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 45.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,079,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,257 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,441,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,055,000 after acquiring an additional 613,036 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,484,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,463,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,494,000 after buying an additional 192,995 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signet Jewelers Trading Down 1.7 %

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

SIG opened at $68.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.18. Signet Jewelers has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $98.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.60 and a 200 day moving average of $60.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 12.90%.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

