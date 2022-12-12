Simmons First National Co. (SFNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on January 3rd

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Simmons First National has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Simmons First National has a dividend payout ratio of 32.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Simmons First National to earn $2.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

Simmons First National Stock Performance

Shares of Simmons First National stock opened at $21.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Simmons First National has a 12 month low of $19.87 and a 12 month high of $32.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.17.

Insider Activity at Simmons First National

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $236.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.70 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 23.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simmons First National will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 27,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $616,796.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 181,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,139,133.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simmons First National

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFNC. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Simmons First National in the third quarter worth about $341,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Simmons First National in the third quarter worth about $759,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 34.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 34,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 9,007 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 14.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 6.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 132,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 8,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Further Reading

