Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has raised its dividend by an average of 26.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 82.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.7%.

Shares of TSLX opened at $18.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $24.36. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.07.

TSLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Hovde Group dropped their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 15.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 35.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 46,680 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

