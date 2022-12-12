Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) is Infini Capital Management Ltd’s 8th Largest Position

Infini Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 110.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Snowflake comprises about 0.8% of Infini Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Infini Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SC US Ttgp LTD. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 13.5% during the first quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 13,709,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,193,000 after buying an additional 1,634,929 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 18.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,379,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,336,000 after buying an additional 1,751,250 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 17.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,741,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,181 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 4.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,122,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,004,000 after purchasing an additional 306,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 13.6% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 6,841,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,655,000 after purchasing an additional 821,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $144.53 on Monday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $377.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.12 and its 200 day moving average is $155.27.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $248.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.67.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

