SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is New Millennium Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

New Millennium Group LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,169 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 3.8% of New Millennium Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 21,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $167.06 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $193.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.25.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

