SQN Investors LP Acquires Shares of 116,789 Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

SQN Investors LP acquired a new stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 116,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,637,000. Black Knight makes up approximately 1.5% of SQN Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 212.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Black Knight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Black Knight by 2,198.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Black Knight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Stock Down 0.6 %

Black Knight stock opened at $59.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Black Knight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.55.

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.13). Black Knight had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

