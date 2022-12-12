SQN Investors LP Decreases Stock Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

SQN Investors LP trimmed its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,335 shares during the period. Bill.com accounts for 6.1% of SQN Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. SQN Investors LP owned 0.28% of Bill.com worth $31,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BILL. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bill.com by 12.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,706,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bill.com by 11.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Bill.com by 179.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bill.com by 28.6% during the first quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 80,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,168,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Bill.com by 39.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 51,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after acquiring an additional 14,502 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BILL opened at $111.85 on Monday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.87 and a 1-year high of $268.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.92 and a 200 day moving average of $131.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 44.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.26 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $2,268,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,108.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 9,921 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.09, for a total value of $1,608,094.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,847.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $2,268,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,108.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,625 shares of company stock worth $10,876,068. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BILL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $269.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $183.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Bill.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.10.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

