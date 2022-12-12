SQN Investors LP Has $22.96 Million Stake in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

SQN Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 800,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,239 shares during the period. Docebo accounts for about 4.4% of SQN Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. SQN Investors LP’s holdings in Docebo were worth $22,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Docebo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,890,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Docebo by 4,314.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 41,809 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Docebo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,218,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Docebo by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 689,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,756,000 after acquiring an additional 204,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Docebo by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Docebo from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.

DCBO opened at $32.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.91 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Docebo Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.40 and a 12-month high of $70.66.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

