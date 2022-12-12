SQN Investors LP Purchases 130,649 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

SQN Investors LP boosted its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 565,216 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 130,649 shares during the quarter. Five9 makes up about 9.9% of SQN Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. SQN Investors LP owned about 0.81% of Five9 worth $51,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIVN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Five9 by 190.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Five9 by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Five9 by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Five9 by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 160,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,763,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $65.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.99. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $144.24.

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 408 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $26,732.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $939,818.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,993 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $198,196.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,666 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,666,102.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,339 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,000 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company's stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Five9 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Five9 from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Five9 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Five9 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.32.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

