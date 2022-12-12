SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lowered its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,071 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SSNC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $51.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.61. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.25 and a 12-month high of $84.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SSNC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

