St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.
St. Joe Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:JOE opened at $36.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.24. St. Joe has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $62.21.
St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 25.74%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On St. Joe
About St. Joe
The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.
