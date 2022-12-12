St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE:JOE opened at $36.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.24. St. Joe has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $62.21.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 25.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JOE. CWM LLC lifted its stake in St. Joe by 197.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in St. Joe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in St. Joe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in St. Joe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in St. Joe by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

