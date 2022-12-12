Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Receives C$76.11 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$76.11.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STN. National Bankshares upped their target price on Stantec from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on Stantec from C$74.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Stantec from C$74.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Stantec from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Stantec from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Stantec Stock Performance

STN opened at C$66.12 on Friday. Stantec has a 52-week low of C$53.12 and a 52-week high of C$72.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.32 billion and a PE ratio of 38.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$65.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$62.05.

Stantec Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Stantec

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.23%.

In other news, Director Leonardo De Oliveira Castro sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.14, for a total transaction of C$41,223.96. In related news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.23, for a total transaction of C$201,696.90. Also, Director Leonardo De Oliveira Castro sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.14, for a total value of C$41,223.96.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

