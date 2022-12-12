StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Receives $36.42 Consensus PT from Analysts

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.42.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet raised shares of StepStone Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of STEP stock opened at $28.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33. StepStone Group has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $44.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.02%.

In related news, major shareholder James Lim sold 436,000 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $13,158,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,913,886 shares in the company, valued at $208,661,079.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEP. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in StepStone Group by 116.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,744,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,675,000 after acquiring an additional 939,445 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in StepStone Group by 20.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,859,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,605,000 after acquiring an additional 653,619 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in StepStone Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,437,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,545,000 after acquiring an additional 460,189 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in StepStone Group by 97.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 514,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,398,000 after acquiring an additional 253,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in StepStone Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,921,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,573,000 after acquiring an additional 189,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

