Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$62.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$56.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Aritzia stock opened at C$50.46 on Friday. Aritzia has a 12 month low of C$31.67 and a 12 month high of C$60.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$50.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$43.97. The company has a market cap of C$5.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55.

Aritzia ( TSE:ATZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$525.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$452.88 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aritzia will post 2.1300001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.22, for a total value of C$512,238.00. In other news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.02, for a total value of C$255,110.50. Also, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.22, for a total transaction of C$512,238.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,983 shares of company stock worth $5,789,452.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

