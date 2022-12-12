StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

PBF Logistics Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PBFX opened at $19.90 on Friday. PBF Logistics has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $22.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day moving average is $18.46.

PBF Logistics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of PBF Logistics

In other PBF Logistics news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $1,324,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,132,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,948,640.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 210,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,047,000 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBFX. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. Institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; and the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility.

