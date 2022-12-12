StockNews.com Downgrades Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Liberty TripAdvisor Price Performance

LTRPA opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $2.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.02. The company has a market cap of $53.18 million, a P/E ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liberty TripAdvisor news, insider Dustin Henderson acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.27 per share, for a total transaction of $31,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 49,169 shares in the company, valued at $62,444.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 73,500 shares of company stock worth $77,195 over the last ninety days. 8.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Liberty TripAdvisor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CastleKnight Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 101.1% in the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 465,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 233,865 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at $406,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 31,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 236,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 90,309 shares during the last quarter. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates travel guidance platform that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

