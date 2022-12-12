StockNews.com Downgrades Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.
Liberty TripAdvisor Price Performance
LTRPA opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $2.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.02. The company has a market cap of $53.18 million, a P/E ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.90.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Liberty TripAdvisor news, insider Dustin Henderson acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.27 per share, for a total transaction of $31,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 49,169 shares in the company, valued at $62,444.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 73,500 shares of company stock worth $77,195 over the last ninety days. 8.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Liberty TripAdvisor
Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates travel guidance platform that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.
Read More
